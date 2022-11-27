Leons scores 32, Bradley takes down Merrimack 83-41

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 32 points to lead Bradley over Merrimack 83-41 on Saturday night.

Leons added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Braves (4-3). Connor Hickman added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Rienk Mast finished with 12 points.

Jordan Derkack led the Warriors (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals.

