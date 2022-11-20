AP NEWS
    Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64

    November 20, 2022 GMT

    VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64 on Saturday night.

    Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

    Benjamin Griscti led the way for the Cardinals (1-3) with 14 points. Charlie Yoder added 11 points and two steals.

    NEXT UP

    Valparaiso plays Wednesday against Samford on the road, while Incarnate Word hosts Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

