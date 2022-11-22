Hopkins and Providence host Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at Providence Friars (3-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points in Providence’s 76-73 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Friars have gone 3-0 in home games. Providence is sixth in the Big East shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Jayden Pierre shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 0-2 on the road. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 23.2 rebounds per game led by Jordan Minor averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hopkins is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Minor is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .