Milwaukee hosts St. Thomas following Miller’s 28-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Riley Miller scored 28 points in St. Thomas’ 72-61 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

Milwaukee finished 10-22 overall with a 6-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .