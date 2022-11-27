Craig’s double-double helps Mercer holds off Fairfield 60-58

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — David Craig had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Mercer’s 60-58 win against Fairfield on Saturday night.

Shawn Walker scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, for the Bears (4-3). Luis Hurtado scored nine.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (1-5) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Leach scored eight. Caleb Fields had seven points and five assists.

