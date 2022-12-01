Seattle U defeats CSU Fullerton 69-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday.

Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 16 points for the Titans (4-4). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Vincent Lee finished with nine points.

