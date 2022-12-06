Timme, No. 18 Gonzaga close fast, rally past Kent State
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night.
The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes.
Julian Strawther added 14 points for Gonzaga (6-3).
Thomas led Kent State (6-3) with 16 points, including four 3s.
NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 60, TROY 55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 19 points and San Diego State beat Troy.
Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2).
Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).
Both teams had been averaging about 80 points per game. Troy relied on a pesky defense to limit the Aztecs to 4-for-22 shooting on 3-pointers.
___
