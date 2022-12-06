Timme, No. 18 Gonzaga close fast, rally past Kent State

Kent State forward Miryne Thomas, center, goes after a rebound near guard Malique Jacobs, right, against Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Julian Strawther during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 73-66. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night.

The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes.

Julian Strawther added 14 points for Gonzaga (6-3).

Thomas led Kent State (6-3) with 16 points, including four 3s.

NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 60, TROY 55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 19 points and San Diego State beat Troy.

Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2).

Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).

Both teams had been averaging about 80 points per game. Troy relied on a pesky defense to limit the Aztecs to 4-for-22 shooting on 3-pointers.

