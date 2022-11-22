AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Fitzgerald scores 17, Tennessee St knocks off CSU Northridge

By The Associated PressNovember 21, 2022 GMT

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points in Tennessee State’s 74-73 victory against CSU Northridge on Monday.

Fitzgerald also contributed five assists for the Tigers (4-1). Christian Brown scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line. Jr. Clay finished 4 of 10 from the field for 11 points.

Dionte Bostick finished with 24 points for the Matadors (1-3). Atin Wright added 14 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens also recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.