AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Weston’s 12 lead Middle Tennessee over Maryville (TN) 69-46

    December 3, 2022 GMT

    MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 12 points as Middle Tennessee beat Maryville (TN) 69-46 on Saturday.

    Weston also added eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Blue Raiders (6-3). Eli Lawrence scored 10 points and Tyler Millin had eight.

    The Fighting Scots were led by Chase Morgan with 12 points and seven rebounds.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.