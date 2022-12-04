Yale defeats Stony Brook 77-72

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 17 points helped Yale defeat Stony Brook 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jarvis was 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-1). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore led the way for the Seawolves (2-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Clarke added 20 points for Stony Brook. In addition, Frankie Policelli had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .