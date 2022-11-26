Bellarmine faces No. 19 UCLA, aims to end 3-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win over No. 19 UCLA.

The Bruins are 4-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring 83.3 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Knights have gone 1-4 away from home. Bellarmine has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton is shooting 53.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaylen Clark is shooting 65.5% and averaging 15.7 points for UCLA.

Peter Suder is averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 10.0 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .