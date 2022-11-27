Bellarmine plays No. 19 UCLA on 4-game road skid

Bellarmine Knights (2-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -22.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hits the road against No. 19 UCLA looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA has a 4-2 record against teams above .500.

The Knights have gone 1-4 away from home. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Tipton averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 53.1% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Clark is shooting 65.5% and averaging 15.7 points for UCLA.

Peter Suder is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Knights. Tipton is averaging 10.0 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .