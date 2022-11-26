Allen leads St. Thomas against Utah after 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2) at Utah Utes (4-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -14; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the Utah Utes after Brooks Allen scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 76-72 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Utes have gone 3-1 in home games. Utah is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 38.8 rebounds. Branden Carlson leads the Utes with 7.8 boards.

The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit with 5.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 1.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.7 points. Carlson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.0 points for Utah.

Riley Miller is averaging 15.6 points for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 12.9 points for St. Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .