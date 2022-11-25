Allen leads St. Thomas against Utah after 20-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2) at Utah Utes (4-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Utah Utes after Brooks Allen scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 76-72 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Utes have gone 3-1 at home. Utah ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 8.0.

The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Carlson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.0 points for Utah.

Riley Miller averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Andrew Rohde is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for St. Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .