Utah Tech plays Idaho, aims to break road slide
Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3) at Idaho Vandals (1-3)
Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trailblazers play Idaho.
Idaho went 9-22 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 79.6 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.
Utah Tech went 6-12 in WAC action and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.