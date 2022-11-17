Waterman scores 15 as BYU knocks off Missouri State 66-64

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Dallin Hall banked in a 10-foot jumper from the right side of the lane with 1.4 seconds left to lift BYU to a 66-64 win over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Noah Waterman scored 15 points off of the bench, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (2-1). Spencer Johnson scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Atiki Ally Atiki shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Bears (1-1) were led in scoring by Chance Moore, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Missouri State also got 11 points from Bryan Trimble Jr.. In addition, Dawson Carper had nine points and six rebounds.

Waterman put up nine points in the first half for BYU, who led 36-35 at halftime. Waterman led BYU with six points in the second half as his team outscored Missouri State by one point over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .