Christensen scores 20 as Utah Tech drops Weber State 77-65

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 20 points helped Utah Tech defeat Weber State 77-65 on Saturday night.

Christensen had eight rebounds and five assists for the Trailblazers (4-5). Isaiah Pope scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Jacob Nicolds was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Steven Verplancken Jr. led the Wildcats (2-6) with 15 points. Dillon Jones added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Zahir Porter scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .