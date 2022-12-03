Weber State hosts Gooden and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-5) at Weber State Wildcats (2-5)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Cameron Gooden scored 29 points in Utah Tech’s 86-81 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in home games. Weber State is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Trailblazers are 1-5 in road games. Utah Tech is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 13.0 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Weber State.

Gooden is averaging 17.8 points for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 9.6 points for Utah Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .