Utah Tech visits Utah State after Ashworth’s 30-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (5-0)

Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -18.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Steven Ashworth scored 30 points in Utah State’s 95-85 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 at home. Utah State is the MWC leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 9.0.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 on the road. Utah Tech is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Utah State.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 16.1 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .