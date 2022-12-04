Minor leads Merrimack against Vermont after 21-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (3-7) at Merrimack Warriors (1-8)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Jordan Minor scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 68-54 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Warriors are 1-1 on their home court. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 10.3 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 2.2.

The Catamounts are 0-4 in road games. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Merrimack.

Aaron Deloney averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.9 points for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .