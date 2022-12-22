Boston College beats No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65 in overtime

Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) lays up the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford had 21 points and seven rebounds, hitting a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to clinch a win Wednesday night for Boston College over No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-65.

Devin McGlockton added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won back-to-back games to snap a four-game losing streak. It was Boston College’s first win over a ranked team since 2020, making it the first for second-year coach Earl Grant.

Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts had 18 points apiece for Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1), which had won six in a row.

NO. 1 PURDUE 74, NEW ORLEANS 53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead Purdue past New Orleans.

Kaufman-Renn hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.

The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness.

Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers (3-8), who have lost five of their last six games. Tyson Jackson had 14 for New Orleans.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, MCNEESE ST. 44

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja’Vier Francis scored a career-high 23 points and had 13 rebounds as Houston routed McNeese State.

Emanuel Sharp added 18 points while going 6 of 9 on 3-pointers for the Cougars (12-1), and Marcus Sasser hit 5 of 10 from long range and scored 17 points. The pair combined to shoot 9 of 14 on 3s in the first half.

Roberts Berze scored 13 points and Christian Shumate added 10 for McNeese State (3-10). The Cowboys lost their fourth straight game.

NO. 7 TEXAS 100, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 72

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points in just 18 minutes in Texas’ victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr scored 17 apiece for the Longhorns (10-1), whose 100 points were a season-high and their most since a 105-59 victory against Northwestern State on Nov. 10, 2017.

Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11 forward, led Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) with 20 points.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 86, AUSTIN PEAY 44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Austin Peay.

Santiago Vescovi had 18 points, shooting 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, and Jonas Aidoo set a career high with 10 points and matched his career best with nine rebounds as the Volunteers (10-2) cruised in their final tune-up before the start of Southeastern Conference play next week.

The Governors (6-7) were led by Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 11 points each.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC-ASHEVILLE 51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and Arkansas breezed past UNC-Asheville.

Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall.

Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr.

Taijon Jones led UNC-Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.

NO. 13 UCLA 81, UC DAVIS 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 18 points and 11 rebounds as UCLA returned from a productive East Coast trip to earn a victory over UC Davis.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 as the Bruins (11-2) won their eighth consecutive game.

Elijah Pepper scored 16 points for the Aggies (7-5), just under his 20-point average per game. Robby Beasley added 14 points and Ty Johnson had 13 points for UC Davis.

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 88, FLORIDA A&M 68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help Kentucky beat Florida A&M.

Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead. The Rattlers (2-8) answered with a 14-0 run, cutting the deficit to seven points on Jaylen Bates’ 3-pointer. Wallace steadied Kentucky with a jumper and an assist on Antonio Reeves’ dunk.

Bates led the Rattlers with 21 points and Dimingus Stevens added 13 points.

NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and TCU beat Utah.

Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.

Gabe Madsen made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points — both career highs — for Utah (9-4). Marco Anthony added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Branden Carlson had 14 points and eight rebounds. The Utes have lost two in a row.

NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, Johni Broome also scored 18, and Auburn ran away in the second half for a win over Washington.

Chris Moore added 12 points and Wendell Green Jr. added 11 for Auburn (10-2), which shot 21 of 29 (72.4%) in the second half and led by as many as 27.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points and Koren Johnson scored 12.

SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA ST. 60

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points and San Francisco routed Arizona State to end the Sun Devils’ nine game winning streak.

The Sun Devils had entered the AP Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time since their No. 23 ranking on Dec. 7, 2020.

The Dons opened the game on a 24-2 run, had a 27-point advantage at the break and a 47-point lead with about six minutes left.

Isaiah Hawthorne added 19 points for San Francisco (10-4). Tyrell Roberts scored 14 points.

DJ Horne and Duke Brennan scored 12 points apiece for Arizona State (11-2).

