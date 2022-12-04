Boum, Nunge lead Xavier’s rally past West Virginia 84-74

AP NEWS
December 4, 2022 GMT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points, Jack Nunge added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Xavier defeated West Virginia 84-74 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday night.

Boum, coming off an all-tournament performance at the Phil Knight Legacy, added seven assists and four rebounds. He attempted only eight shots but made 11 of 14 free throws.

After trailing 43-36 at halftime, Xavier made a push early in the second half and took a 56-55 lead on a jumper by Nunge with 12:53 remaining. The largest lead over the next nine minutes was three points by each team and Xavier led 73-72 at the 4-minute media timeout.

Boum, who had been fouled by Joe Toussaint while shooting a 3-pointer prior to the timeout, made three free throws for a four-point Xavier lead. The free throws began a stretch in which Boum scored nine of Xavier’s next 10 points and the Musketeers won going away.

Colby Jones added 14 points and Adam Kunkel scored 11 for Xavier (6-3).

Erik Stevenson scored 16 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jimmy Bell Jr. had 11 points each for the Mountaineers (6-2). Toussaint had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Xavier improved to 4-0 in Big East-Big 12 Battle games, having previously defeated Oklahoma State (2021), Oklahoma (2020) and TCU (2019).

    • Coming in, both teams had only lost to teams still ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. West Virginia’s loss was to No. 5 Purdue. Xavier was defeated by No. 10 Indiana, No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 17 Duke.

