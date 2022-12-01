Harvard defeats Holy Cross 72-38

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 18 points in Harvard’s 72-38 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Ledlum also contributed six rebounds for the Crimson (6-2). Luka Sakota scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Evan Nelson shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Crusaders (2-6) were led by Louth-M Coulibaly, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and Will Batchelder put up five points.

