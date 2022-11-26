Reid and Merrimack host Bradley

Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at Bradley Braves (3-3)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -11.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Bradley Braves after Ziggy Reid scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 71-57 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Braves are 3-0 on their home court. Bradley is seventh in the MVC in team defense, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Warriors are 0-3 on the road. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 11.0 assists per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Shon Henry is shooting 62.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Bradley.

Jordan Minor is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .