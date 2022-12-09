Grinnell sets NCAA record with 111 3-point shots vs Emmaus

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College set an NCAA men’s basketball record for 3-point attempts when it tried every one of its 111 shots from beyond the arc in the Division III school’s 124-67 victory over Emmaus Bible College.

The number eclipsed the 109 3-point shots Troy attempted in its infamous game against DeVry on Jan. 12, 1992, when the Trojans won 258-141 in what is still the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.

Grinnell didn’t just shoot a lot of 3s on Thursday night; the Pioneers made them. They were 40 of 111 from the field, shot 51.1% in the second half, and their total made 3s is second in NCAA history behind the 42 they made against Emmaus in 2018.

The Pioneers are no strangers to making history.

For years they’ve used a unique offensive system based on the ideas of Paul Westhead at Loyola Marymount in the 1980s and fine-tuned by David Arsenault at Grinnell, which is about halfway between Des Moines and Iowa City. The philosophy is predicated on quick shots, prioritizing 3-pointers, constant full-court pressure and crashing the offensive glass.

In 2012, Grinnell guard Jack Taylor sent an NCAA record with 138 points in a game. He also scored 109 points in a game the following year, while former players Griffin Lentsch and Jeff Clement also held Division III scoring records.

The Pioneers are now coached by Arsenault’s son, David Arsenault Jr.

Adam Phillips led Grinnell on Thursday night by going 12 of 24 from the 3-point line for 36 points. Moze Thurmgreene hit eight 3s and scored 24 points, Aiden Gilbert had 18 points and Jackson Leone scored 12.

The Pioneers, who improved to 4-6 with the win, did score four points at the foul line.

