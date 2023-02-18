Terry, Franklin help Georgia Tech turn back DII Florida Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points, Ja’Von Franklin added a double-double, and Georgia Tech defeated Division II Florida Tech 79-56 on Saturday.

Franklin had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-16). Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 12. Moore was the only non-starter to score more than two points and he added six assists.

Deebo Coleman’s pullup jumper gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead at the time, 58-42, with 11:02 remaining. Georgia Tech put it well out of reach with a 9-0 run capped by a Kyle Sturdivant 3-pointer, giving the Yellow Jackets a 73-51 lead with 4:06 remaining.

With three seconds left, a dunk by Jermontae Hill provided the final points and Georgia Tech’s largest margin of 23.

Sesan Russell had 17 points and five assists for the Panthers (16-11). Sean Houpt added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech shot 47% overall and made 8 of 23 3-pointers. Florida Tech shot 35% and made 4 of 23 3-pointers.

Florida Tech kept it close in the first half and held the lead for 7:22. The Panthers led 25-24 after a driving layup by Russell with 6:50 remaining before halftime. A three-point play by Moore started a 13-3 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 37-28 lead at the break.

Georgia Tech resumes ACC play with a game at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

