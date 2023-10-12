Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHPs Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann to minor league camp. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez and C Mark Kolozsvary to minor league camp.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Stephen Scott, INFs Christian Koss and Nick Sogard, OF Narciso Crook and INF/OF Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Alex Faedo and Edwin Uceta to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Kervin Castro and Miguel Díaz, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF/OF Brendon Davis and INF Jermaine Palacios to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs J.B. Bukauskas, Bryce Miller and Jose Rodriguez, C Harry Ford and INFs Leo Rivas and Kean Wong to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded OF Jordan Qsar to Philadelphia for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned OFs Zach Britton and Wynton Bernard, Cs Phil Clarke and Andres Sosa, LHPs Brandon Eisert and Paul Fry, RHPs Julian Fernandez, Drew Hutchison and Jackson Rees and INF/OF Ernie Clement to minor league camp. Optioned INF Addison Barger to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Tommy Henry to Reno (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Eli Villalobos and LHP Josh Simpson to Jacksonville (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Zach Pascal to a two-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Trent Sherefield to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Nick Scott to a three-year contract. Re-signed G Max Scharping to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Trysten Hill and LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Signed CB Mike Ford to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OLB Wyatt Ray and DB Lamar Jackson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Corey Ballentine, WR Keelan Cole and S Rudy Ford.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Devin Singletary and TE Dalton Schultz to one-year contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Jordan Willis. Signed S Jaquan Johnson to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Mike Gesicki and T Riley Reiff. Re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Leonard Johnson to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract. Signed LB Mike Reed.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley and G Jon Feliciano to one-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord from Coachella (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Clay Stevens from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Michael Underwood to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Cole Coskey to Kansas City (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson from Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Jonny Tychonick.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released F Michael Mrazik from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen LW Colton Hargrove for two games as a result of his actions during a March 19 game against Utah.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released Ds Cory Dennis and Austin Rock. Activated D Bryce Martin from reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Tyler Kobryn.

CINCINNATI CYLCONES — Activated G Beck Warm and F Lee Lapid. Placed D Josh Burnside on injured reserve. Released G Julian Sime as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Chayse Primeau. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Chris Cameron to Milwaukee (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated Ds Callum Fryer and Carson Musser from reserve. Placed Fs Stepan Timofeyev and Denis Smirnov on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G Willilam Lavalliere.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Matthew Doran and F Brett Van Os.

WORCESTER RAILIERS — Returned F Anthony Repaci from bereavement/family leave.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest (English Premier League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced D Damion Lowe, Ms Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez and Richard Odada have joined their respective countries’ teams for FIFA international matches.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed G Max Weinstein.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Erin Batth head women’s basketball coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Rick Pitino head men’s basketball coach.