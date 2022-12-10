AP NEWS
Roach sidelined by toe injury for No. 15 Blue Devils

December 10, 2022 GMT
Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) shoots against Iowa's Filip Rebraca (0) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 Duke won’t have starting guard Jeremy Roach for Saturday’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore due to a toe injury.

The school announced he would be sidelined about two hours before the afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard’s career.

Roach is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. He had started all 11 games so far for first-year coach Jon Scheyer’s squad, including 22 points to tie a career high with three 3-pointers in a win against Iowa earlier this week in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

The Blue Devils won’t play again until Dec. 20, when they visit in-state Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest.

