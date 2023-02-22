UCSD visits Baker and UC Irvine

UCSD Tritons (9-19, 4-12 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces the UCSD Tritons after Dawson Baker scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 59-56 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters are 10-3 on their home court. UC Irvine is second in the Big West scoring 75.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Tritons are 4-12 in Big West play. UCSD is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is averaging 15.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Bryce Pope is averaging 18.3 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .