Benjamin scores 26 as Mount St. Mary’s beats Niagara 70-66

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 70-66 win over Niagara on Friday night.

Benjamin shot 9 for 18 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (9-18, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Tinsley scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Deandre Thomas finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles (14-11, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for Niagara. In addition, Sam Iorio finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Canisius while Niagara visits Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .