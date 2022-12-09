Utah hits 16 3-pointers, routs Jacksonville State 99-58

Utah forward Ben Carlson (1) goes to the basket as Jacksonville State guard Skyelar Potter (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah forward Ben Carlson (1) goes to the basket as Jacksonville State guard Skyelar Potter (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic made six of Utah’s 16 3-pointers, and the Utes scored the first 19 points of the game and cruised to a 99-58 rout of Jacksonville State on Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

Stefanovic finished with 20 points. Branden Carlson added 19 points and Gabe Madsen had 16 for Utah (8-2), and the pair were a combined 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Marco Anthony had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Utes shot 56% overall and was 16 of 28 (57%) from beyond the arc. They also had seven dunks and 22 points off fastbreaks.

Carlson made a pair of 3-pointers and scored the game’s first eight points. Madsen had two 3s during the opening run and added a third, and Utah led 22-3.

The Utes hit all five shots from distance and was 7-of-8 shooting overall within the first six minutes of the second half to stretch their lead to 64-28. Stefanovic had a pair of 3s during the span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanovic had a 3-pointer sandwiched between a pair of Carlson dunks for a 41-point advantage with about 10 minutes remaining.

Clarence Jackson scored 16 points and Skyelar Potter had 15 for Jacksonville State (4-5).

Utah hosts UTSA on Tuesday before traveling to face rival BYU on Dec. 17. Jacksonville State plays Reinhardt at home on Wednesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25