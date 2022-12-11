Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College

Villanova guard Chris Arcidiacono drives to the basket past Boston College forward T.J. Bickerstaff during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Villanova won 77-56. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.

Whitmore scored 13 points and Armstrong, another freshman, had 10 in the first half as Villanova took a 40-30 lead into halftime. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers and had only two turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Whitmore, playing his third game after missing the month of November with a broken thumb, hit 5-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, and made 6-of-8 free throws. Armstrong, making his third start, had season highs of 13 points and seven rebounds. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels had 12 points each for the Wildcats (5-5). Villanova matched a season-high with 13 3-pointers.

Mason Madsen and DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 13 points each for the Eagles (5-6).

Boston College combined the Never Forget event with its own annual tribute to former BC lacrosse player Welles Remy Crowther. A volunteer firefighter in Nyack, N.Y., Crowther was credited with saving more than a dozen lives at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Crowther was known for wearing a red bandanna and survivors recalled being saved by “The Man in the Red Bandana.” BC wore specially designed “For Welles” shooting shirts on Saturday.

