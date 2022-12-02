Brown, Kiser lead No. 17 Michigan women past Miami 76-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, Emily Kiser added 20 points and No. 17 Michigan eased past Miami 76-64 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Wolverines (8-0) didn’t get the lead into double figures until Brown’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter and didn’t put it there for good until Kiser hit a jumper, Laila Phelia followed with a layup and Maddie Nolan drained a 3-pointer, making it 66-50 with 5 1/2 minutes to play.

Phelia added 12 for Michigan, which won its fourth-straight game in Florida after capturing the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero last weekend.

Any hope Miami had of making a comeback late comeback were dashed by Michigan’s efficiency in the fourth quarter — 6-of-9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the foul line.

The free-throw line made a big difference with Michigan 24 of 26 and Miami 13 of 21.

Haley Cavinder scored 17 points for the Hurricanes (6-3). Destiny Harden had 13 and Lashae Dwyer 11.

Brown went 8 of 8 from the foul line in the first quarter as the Wolverines took a 21-13 lead and had 14 at halftime when the lead was cut to 34-31.

With Kiser scoring 11 points, going 5 of 6 from the foul line, and Nolan hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Michigan pushed the lead to 53-44 after three quarters.

