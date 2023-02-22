No. 14 Kansas State beats No. 9 Baylor with big second half

Kansas State guard Desi Sills (13) attempts to block Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas State guard Desi Sills (13) attempts to block Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and No. 14 Kansas State followed a long first-half slump with a big second-half run to beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Cam Carter added 10 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12), who trailed 34-31 at the break before their 18-4 charge gave them control. They coasted from there to a school record-tying seventh win over a ranked team this season.

Keyonte George hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Baylor (20-8, 9-6), which had won seven of its last eight against the Wildcats and three straight in Manhattan. LJ Cryer added four 3s and finished with 16 points.

The game was a rematch for Bears coach Scott Drew and Kansas State counterpart Jerome Tang, who spent 19 years on Drew’s bench. And it was every bit as wild as the Wildcats’ 97-95 overtime win in early January.

ADVERTISEMENT

NO. 25 TEXAS A&M 68, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) —Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games.

Julius Marble added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (21-7, 13-2 Southeastern Conference), who haven’t lost since Jan. 21.

It’s the fourth loss in five games for the Volunteers (20-8, 9-6), with their only win in this stretch coming in a 68-59 victory over then-No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday.

Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler had 14 points each for Tennessee.

NO. 13 MIAMI 76, VIRGINIA TECH 70

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Miami won its seventh straight.

Nigel Pack added 16 points for the Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who placed five players in double figures. Isaiah Wong finished with 13 points and Jordan Miller had 11 for Miami, which shot just 42.2% (27 of 64) after leading the ACC at 48.7 percent coming into the game. The Hurricanes helped themselves with 14 offensive rebounds.

Sean Pedulla led Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11) with 17 points. Hunter Cattoor finished with 15 points for the Hokies, who shot 46.7% (28 of 60).

VILLANOVA 64, NO. 16 XAVIER 63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Moore scored 25 points to give Villanova its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Whitmore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-14, 8-9 Big East) who dealt a big blow to the Musketeers’ Big East title hopes.

Souley Boum led Xavier (20-8, 12-5) with 17 points. Jerome Hunter added 14 and Jack Nunge scored 12.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25