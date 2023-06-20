Arraez goes 5 for 5 as the Marlins blank the Blue Jays 11-0

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 again to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as the streaking Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night.

Jon Berti had three hits and Jesús Sánchez doubled twice for the Marlins, who finished with a season-high 19 hits and won their fifth straight. Arraez’s fifth single, a line drive to left field with the base loaded, scored two and highlighted a five-run seventh.

Bo Bichette had two hits for the Blue Jays, shut out for the first time this season.

Starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing threw four scoreless innings in a bullpen game for Miami. Hoeing allowed three hits and struck out a career-high five. Huascar Brazobán (1-1) followed and got the next six outs. He gave up one single.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos (7-5) was lifted after the fourth. The right-hander permitted five runs and eight hits in his shortest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out four.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alek Thomas homered during Arizona’s six-run first inning against Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly continued his road dominance and the Diamondbacks rolled to victory over Milwaukee.

Kelly (9-3) moved into the NL lead for wins by striking out seven and allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings. Kelly has produced five consecutive quality starts.

After getting called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day, Thomas went 2 for 4 and scored twice. His two-run homer into the second deck of the right-field seats capped the Diamondbacks’ first-inning outburst against Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner.

Burnes (5-5) ended a string of four straight quality starts by allowing seven runs – matching his career high – in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

REDS 5, ROCKIES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Reds’ lineup after a 10-month absence that followed surgery, helping Cincinnati extend its longest winning streak in a decade and move into first place in NL Central for the first time since the opening week of the season

Votto drove a first-pitch, belt-high fastball from Austin Gomber (4-7) about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 3-1 lead in the fifth. After circling the bases on his 343rd home run, Votto emerged from the Reds dugout for a curtain call, wearing the celebratory Viking helmet and cape that have followed Cincinnati long balls this season. He had not homered since last Aug. 6 against Milwaukee’s Jake McGee.

Alex Young (1-0) walked Mike Moustakas with the bases loaded in the sixth, giving Colorado a 4-3 lead, then retired Jurickson Profar on an inning-ending grounder. Alexis Díaz got his 19th save in 20 chances, striking out Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon, then retiring Elias Díaz on a game-ending groundout.

RED SOX 9, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Verdugo tripled and drove in four runs, James Paxton pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and Boston beat Minnesota for their fifth straight win.

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer and Jarren Duran added three doubles for Boston, which has outscored opponents 40-14 during the win streak.

Paxton (3-1) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Twins catcher Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer against his former team, his first in 48 games in his first season in Minnesota.

Pablo López (3-4) allowed five runs — four earned — in 5 2/3 innings for Minnesota, which has lost four of five but remains two games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central despite falling under .500 for the second time this season.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew Smyly gave up three hits in five innings, Mike Tauchman hit a two-run single during a brief downpour and Chicago surged past Pittsburgh.

Smyly (7-4) worked around five walks to win his second straight start following a three-game losing streak. Tauchman finished with three hits and drove in three runs. Dansby Swanson added two hits as Chicago spoiled the major-league debut of highly touted Pirates prospect Henry Davis.

Osvaldo Bido (0-1) pitched well in his second major-league start save for a bumpy second inning that coincided with a short deluge that the teams played through even as the fans in the stands scrambled for cover.

Bido, who impressed in his debut last week against the Cubs, settled down after the skies cleared. Bido retired 12 of 13 batters in one stretch and struck out seven against two walks in six innings to boost his chances of sticking around a while longer.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer in a five-run, seventh inning that lifted Detroit over Kansas and sent the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games.

Miguel Cabrera singled and Jonathan Schoop doubled, chasing Royals starter Jordan Lyles in the seventh. Jake Rogers hit a two-run single off Taylor Clarke (1-1) that cut the deficit to 4-3, and Carpenter hit a two-out line drive down the right-field line for his sixth homer this season.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and St. Louis rallied from an early deficit to beat Washington in a Juneteenth matinee.

Donovan’s three-run shot to right-center off Josiah Gray (4-6) tied the game 5-all, and Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay when he lined a hanging curveball from Gray over the wall in left. Gray allowed a season-worst six runs in five innings.

Jack Flaherty (4-5) gave up six runs for the second consecutive start but won for the first time since May 15.

Génesis Cabrera got the final two outs in the seventh, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Jordan Hicks got three outs for his third save in three days while a big contingent of Cardinals fans stood and cheered behind their dugout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports