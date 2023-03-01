Lairy scores 21, Miami (Ohio) knocks off Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 21 points in Miami of Ohio’s 77-62 victory against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Lairy also added five rebounds for the RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Anderson Mirambeaux scored 18 points and added five blocks. Ryan Mabrey recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tray Maddox Jr. finished with 25 points and three steals for the Broncos (7-23, 3-14). Owen Lobsinger added 11 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Markeese Hastings finished with eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .