Eastern Kentucky hosts Dye and Queens

Queens Royals (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-6)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Kenny Dye scored 27 points in Queens’ 81-77 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Colonels are 5-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is sixth in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 4.5.

The Royals are 1-0 in conference matchups. Queens is the ASUN leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 6.8.

The Colonels and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreno averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dye averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. AJ McKee is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .