Eastern Kentucky visits McKee and Queens

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-9, 6-6 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after AJ McKee scored 23 points in Queens’ 70-69 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 8-2 on their home court. Queens has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN with 15.6 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Dye is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .