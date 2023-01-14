AP NEWS
    Moreno’s 21 lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 85-70

    January 14, 2023 GMT

    RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 85-70 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

    Moreno added five rebounds for the Colonels (12-7, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds and five blocks. Leland Walker was 6 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

    Wheza Panzo led the Hatters (10-7, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Stetson also got 10 points from Josh Smith. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Hatters.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams play again on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Lipscomb and Stetson hosts Kennesaw State.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

