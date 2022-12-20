Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 52, Pittsville 36
Almond-Bancroft 47, Adams-Friendship 46
Altoona 67, Saint Croix Central 59
Assumption 66, Loyal 21
Athens 93, Northland Lutheran 34
Beaver Dam 70, Lakeside Lutheran 37
Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 37
Bowler 35, Elcho 28
Brillion 61, Southern Door 45
Central Wisconsin Christian 46, Parkview 21
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Cumberland 36
Chilton 64, Roncalli 47
Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 47
Cuba City 63, Lancaster 36
Delavan-Darien 64, Shoreland Lutheran 31
Ellsworth 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 25
Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63
Kenosha Christian Life 44, Heritage Christian 43
Lake Mills 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43
Milw. Academy of Excellence 59, Shorewood 54
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 36, Milwaukee Madison/University 22
Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24
Mount Horeb 69, Monroe 21
Necedah 36, Port Edwards 22
Neenah 73, Bay Port 53
New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 40
Northwood 53, Birchwood 35
Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46
Platteville 64, Fennimore 50
Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 28
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24
Ripon 68, Chilton 42
Rosholt 40, Newman Catholic 35
Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57
Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57
South Shore 77, Winter 33
Stockbridge 36, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19
Stoughton 39, Waterford 38
Turtle Lake 43, Clear Lake 33
West Allis Central 62, Messmer 18
Whitnall 60, Living Word Lutheran 46
Wild Rose 72, Fall River 35
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, North Fond du Lac 38
