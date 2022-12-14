Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 53, N. Knox 23
Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46
Blackford 82, Bluffton 55
Boonville 51, Pike Central 40
Calumet 54, Whiting 52
Chesterton 80, E. Chicago Central 61
Christel House Manual 80, Eminence 52
Clinton Central 38, N. Vermillion 37
Culver 48, Winamac 40
Eastbrook 56, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 46
Eastside 56, Lakewood Park 18
Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Bosse 49
Evansville Reitz 63, Evansville North 58
Fremont 66, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne South 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, DeKalb 36
Ft. Wayne Luers 57, Culver Academy 53
Gary 21st Century 71, Valparaiso 59
Goshen 54, S. Bend Clay 49
Greenwood 47, Shelbyville 32
Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Hts. 36
Hammond Central 70, Lighthouse CPA 19
Indiana Deaf 78, Fortune 14
Indianapolis Homeschool 73, E. Central 65
Indpls Lutheran 59, Decatur Central 55
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Shortridge 50
Jennings Co. 80, Greensburg 68
Lake Station 73, Bowman Academy 60
Lakeland Christian 44, N. Miami 40
Lawrence Central 60, Indpls Attucks 56
Leo 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48
Loogootee 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 48
Maconaquah 76, Tipton 55
Merrillville 75, Griffith 55
Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49
Michigan City Marquette 78, Victory Christian Academy 69
N. Judson 54, Morgan Twp. 46
New Prairie 56, Oregon-Davis 41
North Vigo 60, W. Vigo 36
NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28
Owensboro, Ky. 82, Evansville Central 51
Owensboro, Ky. 82, Evansville Harrison 51
Portage 64, Lowell 27
Rensselaer 42, Hanover Central 32
S. Bend Riley 65, Northridge 59, OT
S. Bend Washington 86, Andrean 55
S. Putnam 49, Cloverdale 29
Seton Catholic 56, Knightstown 47
Southern Wells 49, Northfield 43
Southmont 70, Indpls International 28
Traders Point Christian 58, Horizon Christian 37
Union (Dugger) 70, Seven Oaks Classical 21
Union Co. 46, Oldenburg 31
W. Central 63, Washington Twp. 60
Westview 54, Elkhart Christian 44
