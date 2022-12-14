AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 53, N. Knox 23

Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46

Blackford 82, Bluffton 55

Boonville 51, Pike Central 40

Calumet 54, Whiting 52

Chesterton 80, E. Chicago Central 61

Christel House Manual 80, Eminence 52

Clinton Central 38, N. Vermillion 37

Culver 48, Winamac 40

Eastbrook 56, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 46

Eastside 56, Lakewood Park 18

Evansville Memorial 56, Evansville Bosse 49

Evansville Reitz 63, Evansville North 58

Fremont 66, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne South 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, DeKalb 36

Ft. Wayne Luers 57, Culver Academy 53

Gary 21st Century 71, Valparaiso 59

Goshen 54, S. Bend Clay 49

Greenwood 47, Shelbyville 32

Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Hts. 36

Hammond Central 70, Lighthouse CPA 19

Indiana Deaf 78, Fortune 14

Indianapolis Homeschool 73, E. Central 65

Indpls Lutheran 59, Decatur Central 55

Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Shortridge 50

Jennings Co. 80, Greensburg 68

Lake Station 73, Bowman Academy 60

Lakeland Christian 44, N. Miami 40

Lawrence Central 60, Indpls Attucks 56

Leo 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

Loogootee 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 48

Maconaquah 76, Tipton 55

Merrillville 75, Griffith 55

Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49

Michigan City Marquette 78, Victory Christian Academy 69

    • N. Judson 54, Morgan Twp. 46

    New Prairie 56, Oregon-Davis 41

    North Vigo 60, W. Vigo 36

    NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28

    Owensboro, Ky. 82, Evansville Central 51

    Owensboro, Ky. 82, Evansville Harrison 51

    Portage 64, Lowell 27

    Rensselaer 42, Hanover Central 32

    S. Bend Riley 65, Northridge 59, OT

    S. Bend Washington 86, Andrean 55

    S. Putnam 49, Cloverdale 29

    Seton Catholic 56, Knightstown 47

    Southern Wells 49, Northfield 43

    Southmont 70, Indpls International 28

    Traders Point Christian 58, Horizon Christian 37

    Union (Dugger) 70, Seven Oaks Classical 21

    Union Co. 46, Oldenburg 31

    W. Central 63, Washington Twp. 60

    Westview 54, Elkhart Christian 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

