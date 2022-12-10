AP NEWS
The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almont 58, Dryden 55

Ann Arbor Huron 63, Saline 56

Armada 74, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 54

Bath 48, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45

Battle Creek Central 43, St. Joseph 40

Battle Creek Harper Creek 52, Marshall 43

Beal City 68, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53

Beaverton 46, Farwell 19

Bedford 46, Dexter 44

Belding 53, Saranac 47

Benton Harbor 80, Buchanan 35

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, New Buffalo 41

Berkley 52, Detroit East English 45

Big Rapids 33, Reed City 16

Birmingham Groves 66, Redford Thurston 45

Burton Bendle 63, Burton Bentley 51

Byron Center 67, Caledonia 47

Cadillac 43, Gaylord 20

Charlotte 62, Lansing Sexton 59

Coopersville 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 30

Corunna 84, Owosso 37

DeWitt 66, Mount Pleasant 60

Dearborn 60, Traverse City West 34

Dearborn Edsel Ford 69, Garden City 52

Decatur 51, Dowagiac Union 46

Eau Claire 91, Covert 11

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 64, Brown City 61

Evart 62, Lake City 47

Fenton 52, Flushing 47

Flint International 67, Burton Atherton 50

Flint Powers 64, Saginaw Arthur Hill 52

Fowler 49, Dansville 37

Franklin LIVONIA MI 76, Plymouth Christian 57

Garber 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 64

Goodrich 90, Clio 31

Grand Haven 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51

    • Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 73, Allendale 26

    Grandville 57, Wyoming 53

    Grant 84, Lakeview 35

    Grosse Pointe North 54, Croswell-Lexington 53

    Harbor Beach 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 35

    Hart 63, Shelby 46

    Hastings 51, Coldwater 47

    Hazel Park 63, Marine City 51

    Hemlock 70, Millington 63, OT

    Hillman 59, Lincoln-Alcona 57

    Holland 49, Kelloggsville 30

    Holly 49, Swartz Creek 34

    Houghton Lake 57, Leroy Pine River 33

    Hudson 37, Waldron 14

    Hudsonville 61, East Grand Rapids 48

    Imlay City 74, Deckerville 37

    Iron Mountain 81, West Iron County 45

    Ithaca 63, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 59

    Jonesville 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41

    Kalamazoo Central 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 39

    Kalamazoo Christian 44, Lawton 33

    Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Parchment 47

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 92, Richland Gull Lake 46

    Kinde-North Huron 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 34

    Kingsford 67, Escanaba 50

    Kingston 59, Akron-Fairgrove 18

    Lake Fenton 72, Ortonville Brandon 48

    Lake Leelanau St. Mary 63, Menominee 45

    Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 23

    Lansing Christian 40, Manchester 32

    Lansing Eastern 66, Fowlerville 54

    Lincoln Park 57, Detroit Jalen Rose 49

    Linden 62, Flint Kearsley 56

    Ludington 70, Fremont 49

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Marysville 33

    Mason 63, Haslett 36

    Mason County Central 51, North Muskegon 44

    Mayville 55, Bay City All Saints 43

    McBain 60, Manton 41

    Mendon 44, Union City 42

    Merrill 54, Ashley 17

    Montague 62, Muskegon Orchard View 34

    Morenci 64, Addison 57

    Mount Morris 65, New Lothrop 61

    Niles Brandywine 66, Berrien Springs 37

    Notre Dame Prep 58, Dearborn Divine Child 49

    Novi 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 65

    Oakridge High School 76, Manistee 37

    Ovid-Elsie 59, Montrose 43

    Pontiac 48, Detroit Denby 45

    Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 49

    Portland 56, Eaton Rapids 36

    Royal Oak 58, Fraser 33

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 73, St. Louis 57

    Saugatuck 61, Gobles 25

    Schoolcraft 69, Constantine 37

    South Haven 56, Allegan 55

    St. Clair 72, Algonac 30

    St. Johns 70, Williamston 55

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 45, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36

    Standish-Sterling Central 44, Carrollton 32

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 40

    Summit Academy North 72, Detroit Renaissance 54

    Tecumseh 66, Ann Arbor Greenhills 48

    Three Oaks River Valley 68, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 43

    Traverse City Christian 64, Boyne Falls 43

    Troy 51, Troy Athens 38

    Utica Eisenhower 65, Sterling Heights Stevenson 46

    Vassar 39, Marlette 34

    Wakefield-Marenisco 77, Ontonagon 46

    Walled Lake Northern 68, Walled Lake Western 54

    Warren Cousino HS 73, Sterling Heights 32

    Warren De La Salle 57, Warren Michigan Collegiate 48

    Watervliet 55, Fennville 25

    Wayland Union 71, Hopkins 51

    Webberville 46, Morrice 42

    West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 59, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 40

    White Cloud 55, Howard City Tri-County 42

    Whitmore Lake 60, Saline Washtenaw Christian 47

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 71, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 43

    Zeeland East 51, Jenison 43

    Zeeland West 61, Holland West Ottawa 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.

    Ionia vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.

    Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Fellowship Baptist, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.