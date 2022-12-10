Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almont 58, Dryden 55
Ann Arbor Huron 63, Saline 56
Armada 74, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 54
Bath 48, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45
Battle Creek Central 43, St. Joseph 40
Battle Creek Harper Creek 52, Marshall 43
Beal City 68, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 53
Beaverton 46, Farwell 19
Bedford 46, Dexter 44
Belding 53, Saranac 47
Benton Harbor 80, Buchanan 35
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 58, New Buffalo 41
Berkley 52, Detroit East English 45
Big Rapids 33, Reed City 16
Birmingham Groves 66, Redford Thurston 45
Burton Bendle 63, Burton Bentley 51
Byron Center 67, Caledonia 47
Cadillac 43, Gaylord 20
Charlotte 62, Lansing Sexton 59
Coopersville 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 30
Corunna 84, Owosso 37
DeWitt 66, Mount Pleasant 60
Dearborn 60, Traverse City West 34
Dearborn Edsel Ford 69, Garden City 52
Decatur 51, Dowagiac Union 46
Eau Claire 91, Covert 11
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 64, Brown City 61
Evart 62, Lake City 47
Fenton 52, Flushing 47
Flint International 67, Burton Atherton 50
Flint Powers 64, Saginaw Arthur Hill 52
Fowler 49, Dansville 37
Franklin LIVONIA MI 76, Plymouth Christian 57
Garber 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 64
Goodrich 90, Clio 31
Grand Haven 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 73, Allendale 26
Grandville 57, Wyoming 53
Grant 84, Lakeview 35
Grosse Pointe North 54, Croswell-Lexington 53
Harbor Beach 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 35
Hart 63, Shelby 46
Hastings 51, Coldwater 47
Hazel Park 63, Marine City 51
Hemlock 70, Millington 63, OT
Hillman 59, Lincoln-Alcona 57
Holland 49, Kelloggsville 30
Holly 49, Swartz Creek 34
Houghton Lake 57, Leroy Pine River 33
Hudson 37, Waldron 14
Hudsonville 61, East Grand Rapids 48
Imlay City 74, Deckerville 37
Iron Mountain 81, West Iron County 45
Ithaca 63, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 59
Jonesville 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41
Kalamazoo Central 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 39
Kalamazoo Christian 44, Lawton 33
Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Parchment 47
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 92, Richland Gull Lake 46
Kinde-North Huron 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 34
Kingsford 67, Escanaba 50
Kingston 59, Akron-Fairgrove 18
Lake Fenton 72, Ortonville Brandon 48
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 63, Menominee 45
Lake Orion 35, Birmingham Seaholm 23
Lansing Christian 40, Manchester 32
Lansing Eastern 66, Fowlerville 54
Lincoln Park 57, Detroit Jalen Rose 49
Linden 62, Flint Kearsley 56
Ludington 70, Fremont 49
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Marysville 33
Mason 63, Haslett 36
Mason County Central 51, North Muskegon 44
Mayville 55, Bay City All Saints 43
McBain 60, Manton 41
Mendon 44, Union City 42
Merrill 54, Ashley 17
Montague 62, Muskegon Orchard View 34
Morenci 64, Addison 57
Mount Morris 65, New Lothrop 61
Niles Brandywine 66, Berrien Springs 37
Notre Dame Prep 58, Dearborn Divine Child 49
Novi 67, Auburn Hills Avondale 65
Oakridge High School 76, Manistee 37
Ovid-Elsie 59, Montrose 43
Pontiac 48, Detroit Denby 45
Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 49
Portland 56, Eaton Rapids 36
Royal Oak 58, Fraser 33
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 73, St. Louis 57
Saugatuck 61, Gobles 25
Schoolcraft 69, Constantine 37
South Haven 56, Allegan 55
St. Clair 72, Algonac 30
St. Johns 70, Williamston 55
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 45, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36
Standish-Sterling Central 44, Carrollton 32
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 40
Summit Academy North 72, Detroit Renaissance 54
Tecumseh 66, Ann Arbor Greenhills 48
Three Oaks River Valley 68, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 43
Traverse City Christian 64, Boyne Falls 43
Troy 51, Troy Athens 38
Utica Eisenhower 65, Sterling Heights Stevenson 46
Vassar 39, Marlette 34
Wakefield-Marenisco 77, Ontonagon 46
Walled Lake Northern 68, Walled Lake Western 54
Warren Cousino HS 73, Sterling Heights 32
Warren De La Salle 57, Warren Michigan Collegiate 48
Watervliet 55, Fennville 25
Wayland Union 71, Hopkins 51
Webberville 46, Morrice 42
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 59, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 40
White Cloud 55, Howard City Tri-County 42
Whitmore Lake 60, Saline Washtenaw Christian 47
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 71, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 43
Zeeland East 51, Jenison 43
Zeeland West 61, Holland West Ottawa 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.
Ionia vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Fellowship Baptist, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/