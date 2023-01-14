AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 74, Bridgeport 33

Almont 31, Richmond 30

Alpena 32, Traverse City West 30

Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Jackson 38

Athens 34, Colon 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Richland Gull Lake 26

Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Climax-Scotts 36

Beal City 35, Leroy Pine River 26

Belleville 58, Dearborn Fordson 26

Berkley 35, Royal Oak 28

Big Rapids 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 11

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 35, Mesick 28

Blanchard Montabella 51, Merrill 34

Bloomfield Hills 80, Ferndale University 3

Breckenridge 44, Vestaburg 29

Brethren 35, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Brimley 68, Engadine 36

Britton-Deerfield 40, Erie-Mason 37

Bronson 64, Homer 51

Burton Madison 56, Burton Bentley 28

Byron Center 78, Greenville 31

Camden-Frontier 32, North Adams-Jerome 6

Carson City-Crystal 46, Coleman 26

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 39, Caseville 20

Charlevoix 50, Grayling 46

Cheboygan 38, Newberry 19

Clarkston 64, Southfield 47

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, St. Mary’s Prep 30

Clio 53, Corunna 50

Coldwater 43, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Coldwater Pansophia Academy 67, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 1

Comstock Park 66, Belding 63

Coopersville 45, Fruitport 22

Dansville 44, Laingsburg 26

Dearborn Divine Child 58, Bloomfield Hills Marian 30

    • Detroit Southeastern 50, Warren Michigan Collegiate 25

    Dowagiac Union 41, Berrien Springs 38, OT

    Durand 40, Chesaning 25

    East Jackson 57, Manchester 53

    East Kentwood 53, Grandville 39

    Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 30

    Eddies 67, Niles 29

    Escanaba 50, Hancock 49

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 74, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46

    Farmington 49, Pontiac 15

    Farmington Hills Mercy 66, Davison 28

    Fennville 59, South Haven 16

    Fenton 61, Flint Kearsley 23

    Ferndale 44, Auburn Hills Avondale 39

    Flint Beecher 45, Burton Atherton 21

    Flint Powers 45, Mount Pleasant 31

    Flushing 40, Holly 21

    Frankenmuth 62, Freeland 31

    Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Calhoun Christian 25

    Garber 42, Bay City John Glenn 33

    Gaylord St. Mary 58, Johannesburg-Lewiston 37

    Gibraltar Carlson 51, Monroe 42

    Gladstone 46, Manistique 27

    Goodrich 72, Ortonville Brandon 31

    Grand Haven 44, Caledonia 35

    Grand Ledge 61, Okemos 29

    Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Allendale 19

    Grant 44, White Cloud 32

    Grass Lake 63, Addison 32

    Grosse Pointe North 48, Port Huron 26

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52, Austin Catholic 9

    Harbor Springs 56, Boyne City 40

    Harper Woods 53, Birmingham Seaholm 47

    Hart 63, Holton 36

    Haslett 64, St. Johns 46

    Hazel Park 43, Clinton Township Clintondale 15

    Hemlock 55, Midland Bullock Creek 32

    Holland 37, Zeeland East 36

    Holland Christian 45, Spring Lake 39

    Holland West Ottawa 52, Jenison 36

    Holt 62, Lansing Everett 12

    Hopkins 34, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 29

    Howell 31, Plymouth 28

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 68, Central Lake 43

    Ionia 63, Charlotte 39

    Ithaca 51, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45

    Jackson Christian 35, Tekonsha 14

    Jackson Lumen Christi 30, Battle Creek Harper Creek 22

    Jackson Northwest 62, Hastings 20

    Jonesville 53, Concord 40

    Kalamazoo Central 47, Portage Central 22

    Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 24

    Kent City 69, Howard City Tri-County 18

    Lake City 56, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Lansing Christian 31

    Lansing Catholic 62, Eaton Rapids 27

    Lansing Waverly 59, East Lansing 57

    Lenawee Christian 50, Hanover-Horton 37

    Leslie 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 13

    Livonia Stevenson 42, Dearborn 31

    Macomb Dakota 56, Grosse Pointe South 43

    Madison Heights Lamphere 51, Sterling Heights 38

    Manistee 54, Fremont 50

    Manton 49, Roscommon 48

    Maple City Glen Lake 68, Suttons Bay 12

    Marine City 66, Roseville 35

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 27

    Marion 39, Bear Lake 33

    Martin 34, Galesburg-Augusta 28

    Marysville 53, Warren Cousino HS 37

    Mason County Central 56, Hesperia 17

    Mason County Eastern 45, Walkerville 12

    Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

    Midland 45, Bay City Central 27

    Millington 67, Carrollton 38

    Morenci 40, Adrian Madison 37, OT

    Morley-Stanwood 63, Newaygo 33

    Muskegon 52, Zeeland West 36

    Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Grand Rapids Union 22

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43, Wyoming 37

    Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 14

    Napoleon 41, Michigan Center 32

    Negaunee 47, Ishpeming 38

    New Lothrop 37, Montrose 26

    Niles Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 37

    North Farmington 54, Rochester Adams 28

    North Muskegon 26, Ravenna 22

    Northville 43, Brighton 41

    Notre Dame Prep 38, Ypsilanti 37

    Oakridge High School 45, Montague 25

    Otsego 44, Plainwell 42, OT

    Ovid-Elsie 49, Otisville Lakeville 12

    Oxford 46, Troy Athens 28

    Painesdale Jeffers 40, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 34

    Parma Western 52, Marshall 27

    Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 33

    Pentwater 54, Baldwin 17

    Pittsford 47, Hillsdale Academy 31

    Plymouth Christian 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 25

    Pontiac A&T def. Detroit Jalen Rose, forfeit

    Portland St. Patrick 60, Potterville 42

    Reading 59, Union City 39

    Redford Union 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33

    Reed City 61, Lakeview 24

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 64, Birmingham Groves 47

    Rockford 45, Hudsonville 28

    Rogers City 29, Lincoln-Alcona 24

    Romulus 45, Redford Thurston 12

    Saginaw 64, Saginaw Arthur Hill 51

    Saginaw Swan Valley 53, Birch Run 23

    Salem 48, Hartland 38

    Saline 54, Brownstown Woodhaven 41

    Saugatuck 52, Delton Kellogg 24

    Sault Ste Marie 45, St. Ignace 20

    Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 13

    Shepherd 39, Pinconning 14

    South Lyon East 45, South Lyon 36

    St. Catherine 54, Royal Oak Shrine 35

    St. Charles 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 25

    St. Clair 45, Fraser 40

    Standish-Sterling Central 54, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 53

    Stevensville Lakeshore 58, Mattawan 53

    Stockbridge 52, Perry 13

    Summerfield 41, Sand Creek 39

    Summit Academy North 58, Detroit Community 19

    Tecumseh 72, Adrian 20

    Utica Ford 44, Romeo 40

    Vicksburg 57, Sturgis 9

    Waldron 53, Litchfield 43

    Walled Lake Central 52, Walled Lake Western 44

    Warren Fitzgerald 54, Warren Woods Tower 15

    Warren Mott 40, Center Line 34

    Waterford Kettering 22, Waterford Mott 20

    Wayland Union 42, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 31

    West Bloomfield 82, Troy 16

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 59, Novi Christian 33

    White Lake Lakeland 33, Milford 25

    Whitehall 54, Muskegon Orchard View 13

    Whitmore Lake 39, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 21

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 54, West Michigan Aviation 23

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Detroit Leadership vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.

    Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Kent City Algoma Christian, ccd.

    Ojibwe Charter vs. Beaver Island, ccd.

    Taylor Prep vs. Dearborn Advanced Technology, ccd.

    Whittemore-Prescott vs. Oscoda, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

