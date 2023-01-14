Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 74, Bridgeport 33
Almont 31, Richmond 30
Alpena 32, Traverse City West 30
Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Jackson 38
Athens 34, Colon 32
Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Richland Gull Lake 26
Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Climax-Scotts 36
Beal City 35, Leroy Pine River 26
Belleville 58, Dearborn Fordson 26
Berkley 35, Royal Oak 28
Big Rapids 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 11
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 35, Mesick 28
Blanchard Montabella 51, Merrill 34
Bloomfield Hills 80, Ferndale University 3
Breckenridge 44, Vestaburg 29
Brethren 35, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Brimley 68, Engadine 36
Britton-Deerfield 40, Erie-Mason 37
Bronson 64, Homer 51
Burton Madison 56, Burton Bentley 28
Byron Center 78, Greenville 31
Camden-Frontier 32, North Adams-Jerome 6
Carson City-Crystal 46, Coleman 26
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 39, Caseville 20
Charlevoix 50, Grayling 46
Cheboygan 38, Newberry 19
Clarkston 64, Southfield 47
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, St. Mary’s Prep 30
Clio 53, Corunna 50
Coldwater 43, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Coldwater Pansophia Academy 67, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 1
Comstock Park 66, Belding 63
Coopersville 45, Fruitport 22
Dansville 44, Laingsburg 26
Dearborn Divine Child 58, Bloomfield Hills Marian 30
Detroit Southeastern 50, Warren Michigan Collegiate 25
Dowagiac Union 41, Berrien Springs 38, OT
Durand 40, Chesaning 25
East Jackson 57, Manchester 53
East Kentwood 53, Grandville 39
Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 30
Eddies 67, Niles 29
Escanaba 50, Hancock 49
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 74, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 46
Farmington 49, Pontiac 15
Farmington Hills Mercy 66, Davison 28
Fennville 59, South Haven 16
Fenton 61, Flint Kearsley 23
Ferndale 44, Auburn Hills Avondale 39
Flint Beecher 45, Burton Atherton 21
Flint Powers 45, Mount Pleasant 31
Flushing 40, Holly 21
Frankenmuth 62, Freeland 31
Fruitport Calvary Christian 43, Calhoun Christian 25
Garber 42, Bay City John Glenn 33
Gaylord St. Mary 58, Johannesburg-Lewiston 37
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Monroe 42
Gladstone 46, Manistique 27
Goodrich 72, Ortonville Brandon 31
Grand Haven 44, Caledonia 35
Grand Ledge 61, Okemos 29
Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Allendale 19
Grant 44, White Cloud 32
Grass Lake 63, Addison 32
Grosse Pointe North 48, Port Huron 26
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 52, Austin Catholic 9
Harbor Springs 56, Boyne City 40
Harper Woods 53, Birmingham Seaholm 47
Hart 63, Holton 36
Haslett 64, St. Johns 46
Hazel Park 43, Clinton Township Clintondale 15
Hemlock 55, Midland Bullock Creek 32
Holland 37, Zeeland East 36
Holland Christian 45, Spring Lake 39
Holland West Ottawa 52, Jenison 36
Holt 62, Lansing Everett 12
Hopkins 34, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 29
Howell 31, Plymouth 28
Indian River-Inland Lakes 68, Central Lake 43
Ionia 63, Charlotte 39
Ithaca 51, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45
Jackson Christian 35, Tekonsha 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 30, Battle Creek Harper Creek 22
Jackson Northwest 62, Hastings 20
Jonesville 53, Concord 40
Kalamazoo Central 47, Portage Central 22
Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 24
Kent City 69, Howard City Tri-County 18
Lake City 56, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30
Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Lansing Christian 31
Lansing Catholic 62, Eaton Rapids 27
Lansing Waverly 59, East Lansing 57
Lenawee Christian 50, Hanover-Horton 37
Leslie 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 13
Livonia Stevenson 42, Dearborn 31
Macomb Dakota 56, Grosse Pointe South 43
Madison Heights Lamphere 51, Sterling Heights 38
Manistee 54, Fremont 50
Manton 49, Roscommon 48
Maple City Glen Lake 68, Suttons Bay 12
Marine City 66, Roseville 35
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 27
Marion 39, Bear Lake 33
Martin 34, Galesburg-Augusta 28
Marysville 53, Warren Cousino HS 37
Mason County Central 56, Hesperia 17
Mason County Eastern 45, Walkerville 12
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Midland 45, Bay City Central 27
Millington 67, Carrollton 38
Morenci 40, Adrian Madison 37, OT
Morley-Stanwood 63, Newaygo 33
Muskegon 52, Zeeland West 36
Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Grand Rapids Union 22
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43, Wyoming 37
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 14
Napoleon 41, Michigan Center 32
Negaunee 47, Ishpeming 38
New Lothrop 37, Montrose 26
Niles Brandywine 63, Benton Harbor 37
North Farmington 54, Rochester Adams 28
North Muskegon 26, Ravenna 22
Northville 43, Brighton 41
Notre Dame Prep 38, Ypsilanti 37
Oakridge High School 45, Montague 25
Otsego 44, Plainwell 42, OT
Ovid-Elsie 49, Otisville Lakeville 12
Oxford 46, Troy Athens 28
Painesdale Jeffers 40, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 34
Parma Western 52, Marshall 27
Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 33
Pentwater 54, Baldwin 17
Pittsford 47, Hillsdale Academy 31
Plymouth Christian 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 25
Pontiac A&T def. Detroit Jalen Rose, forfeit
Portland St. Patrick 60, Potterville 42
Reading 59, Union City 39
Redford Union 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33
Reed City 61, Lakeview 24
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 64, Birmingham Groves 47
Rockford 45, Hudsonville 28
Rogers City 29, Lincoln-Alcona 24
Romulus 45, Redford Thurston 12
Saginaw 64, Saginaw Arthur Hill 51
Saginaw Swan Valley 53, Birch Run 23
Salem 48, Hartland 38
Saline 54, Brownstown Woodhaven 41
Saugatuck 52, Delton Kellogg 24
Sault Ste Marie 45, St. Ignace 20
Schoolcraft 53, Parchment 13
Shepherd 39, Pinconning 14
South Lyon East 45, South Lyon 36
St. Catherine 54, Royal Oak Shrine 35
St. Charles 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 25
St. Clair 45, Fraser 40
Standish-Sterling Central 54, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 53
Stevensville Lakeshore 58, Mattawan 53
Stockbridge 52, Perry 13
Summerfield 41, Sand Creek 39
Summit Academy North 58, Detroit Community 19
Tecumseh 72, Adrian 20
Utica Ford 44, Romeo 40
Vicksburg 57, Sturgis 9
Waldron 53, Litchfield 43
Walled Lake Central 52, Walled Lake Western 44
Warren Fitzgerald 54, Warren Woods Tower 15
Warren Mott 40, Center Line 34
Waterford Kettering 22, Waterford Mott 20
Wayland Union 42, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 31
West Bloomfield 82, Troy 16
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 59, Novi Christian 33
White Lake Lakeland 33, Milford 25
Whitehall 54, Muskegon Orchard View 13
Whitmore Lake 39, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 21
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 54, West Michigan Aviation 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Leadership vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Kent City Algoma Christian, ccd.
Ojibwe Charter vs. Beaver Island, ccd.
Taylor Prep vs. Dearborn Advanced Technology, ccd.
Whittemore-Prescott vs. Oscoda, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/