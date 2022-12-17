AP NEWS
McDaniel scores late as Michigan tops Lipscomb, 83-75

December 17, 2022 GMT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored all seven of his points in the final three-and-a-half minutes to help Michigan pull out an 83-75 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday.

A.J. McGinnis hit back-to-back 3s to get Lipscomb within a point, 62-61, and Derrin Boyd and Quincy Clark each hit jumpers to put the Bisons in front 65-62. Terrance Williams II turned a three-point play for Michigan to tie the game, but Clark did the same to regain the lead, 68-65, and his layup with 4:27 left made it 73-69.

McDaniel hit a jumper for his first points of the game with 3:32 left to put Michigan in front 74-73 and his second jumper less than a minute later made it a three-point lead. Hunter Dickinson made it a five-point lead with 1:22 left and McDaniel hit 3 of 4 from the line in the final minute to help the Wolverines put the game away.

After logging 21,000 miles in the season’s first 32 days and coming off a nine-day break for finals, Michigan shot 50% from the field, hitting 31 of 62 shots.

Kobe Bufkin hit 8 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, to lead Michigan (7-3) with 22 points. Jeff Howard had 19 points with four assists and Dickinson added 15 points and grabbed seven boards. Williams added 11 points and six boards.

    • Will Pruit led the Bisons (7-5) with 27 points, hitting 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Clark and McGinnis scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench as Lipscomb got 38 of its points from reserves.

