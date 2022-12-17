Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 63, Manchester 20
Akron-Fairgrove 67, Kinde-North Huron 64
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 61, Allen Park 59
Ann Arbor Central Academy 66, Whitmore Lake 61
Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Dearborn Divine Child 46
Ann Arbor Huron 57, Bedford 54
Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 49
Bay City Western 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 39
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 62, Covert 33
Benzie Central 54, Buckley 41
Birmingham Brother Rice 54, Ferndale 44
Bridgeport 43, Frankenmuth 42
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 72, Livingston Christian 56
Brown City 52, North Branch 45
Byron Center 50, Hudsonville 44
Carrollton 48, Hemlock 47
Carson City-Crystal 34, Fulton-Middleton 12
Cassopolis 45, Berrien Springs 43
Centreville 85, Marcellus 24
Charlotte 42, Portland 30
Charlton Heston 41, Fairview 23
Clinton 65, Blissfield 50
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Fraser 45
Colon 56, Battle Creek St. Philip 55
Corunna 50, Lake Fenton 47
DCP-Northwestern 74, Detroit Davis 31
Deckerville 43, Bay City All Saints 33
Delton Kellogg 57, Holland Black River 45
Detroit Cornerstone 57, Ypsilanti 41
Detroit Cristo Rey 46, Dearborn Heights Star International 43
Detroit Douglass 91, Academy of the Americas 20
Detroit University Prep 57, Warren Fitzgerald 44
Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44
Dexter 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 52
Dollar Bay 76, Baraga 40
Dryden 60, Capac 42
Durand 64, New Lothrop 45
East Kentwood 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60
Eau Claire 52, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50
Escanaba 85, Cedarville 50
Ewen - Trout Creek 48, Ontonagon 36
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 72, St. Clair 71, OT
Farmington 60, Rochester 45
Fennville 56, Coloma 51
Fenton 72, Swartz Creek 37
Flat Rock 43, Airport 38
Flint Beecher 78, Burton Bendle 38
Flint Kearsley 67, Flushing 65
Flint Powers 63, Davison 56
Frankfort 56, Kingsley 52
Franklin LIVONIA MI 57, South Lyon 35
Fruitport 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49
Garber 60, Alma 42
Goodrich 80, Owosso 24
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 53
Grand Rapids Northview 74, Sparta 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50
Grandville 75, Lowell 63
Greenville 55, Cedar Springs 40
Grosse Ile 47, New Boston Huron 44
Hamilton 71, Holland West Ottawa 56
Hanover-Horton 59, Addison 50
Harbor Beach 58, Caro 47
Harper Woods 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37
Hartford 70, Decatur 55
Haslett 49, Williamston 44
Hillsdale 37, Hudson 33
Imlay City 49, Almont 47
Ionia 57, Eaton Rapids 32
Iron Mountain 62, Norway 38
Jackson 59, Pontiac 45
Jackson Christian 31, Athens 24
Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Hastings 55, OT
Jackson Northwest 75, Battle Creek Harper Creek 74
Jenison 67, Wyoming 52
Lansing Sexton 58, Lansing Catholic 48
Lawrence 61, Bangor 44
Lutheran Westland 65, Allen Park Cabrini 56
Mancelona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45
Maple City Glen Lake 69, Leland 13
Marshall 57, Coldwater 55
Martin 66, Gobles 50
Mason 65, Fowlerville 40
Michigan Islamic 63, American International Academy 53
Midland Calvary Baptist 58, AuGres-Sims 27
Midland Dow 74, Midland 46
Milan 65, Monroe Jefferson 31
Montrose 59, Byron 37
Morrice 55, Genesee 54
Mount Morris 53, Otisville Lakeville 22
Mount Pleasant 71, Bay City Central 58
Munising 56, Ishpeming 50
Muskegon 72, Rockford 38
Muskegon Catholic Central 70, Muskegon Heights 53
Negaunee 70, West Iron County 40
Newaygo 38, Kent City 36
Niles 50, Sturgis 42
Niles Brandywine 51, Buchanan 40
Notre Dame Prep 66, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47
Okemos 52, Howell 49
Onaway 78, Fife Lake Forest Area 44
Onekama 55, Suttons Bay 50
Onsted 75, Brooklyn Columbia Central 47
Ortonville Brandon 64, Clio 55
Otsego 76, Eddies 51
Painesdale Jeffers 64, Lake Linden-Hubbell 45
Parchment 75, Constantine 47
Parma Western 65, Battle Creek Pennfield 55
Peck 67, Caseville 21
Plainwell 62, Paw Paw 35
Plymouth Christian 67, Plymouth 63
Redford Union 66, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64
Reese 56, Sandusky 50
Republic-Michigamme 65, Rock Mid Peninsula 64, OT
Riverview 57, Dearborn 48
Rochester Adams 57, Lake Orion 29
Romulus 66, Garden City 37
Royal Oak Shrine 48, Austin Catholic 18
Saginaw 92, Lansing Everett 51
Saginaw Arthur Hill 73, Roseville 64
Saginaw Nouvel 80, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49
Saginaw Swan Valley 64, Bay City John Glenn 55
Saline 59, Monroe 45
Sanford-Meridian 44, Beaverton 25
Schoolcraft 63, Lawton 35
South Lyon East 75, Walled Lake Northern 55
Southfield Christian 65, Lenawee Christian 59
Spring Lake 47, Coopersville 43
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 47, New Buffalo 35
Standish-Sterling Central 61, Midland Bullock Creek 34
Stephenson 67, Bark River-Harris 57
Summit Academy North 57, Saginaw Heritage 56
Three Oaks River Valley 60, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36
Three Rivers 66, Vicksburg 43
Traverse City Central 62, Marquette 51
Traverse City Christian 68, Mason County Eastern 41
Troy 59, Birmingham Seaholm 40
Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University 37
Vassar 68, Mayville 33
Warren De La Salle 80, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 71
Watervliet 57, South Haven 44
Wayland Union 68, Comstock Park 52
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 48, Taylor Prep 43
White Cloud 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 50
White Pigeon 56, Mendon 40
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Kelloggsville 21
Zeeland West 56, Holland Christian 41
Zion Christian 56, Belding 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit Denby, ccd.
Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Pellston, ccd.
Gwinn vs. Manistique, ppd.
Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Flint Southwestern, ccd.
Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.
Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.
Vanderbilt vs. Alba, ccd.
Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/