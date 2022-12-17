AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 63, Manchester 20

Akron-Fairgrove 67, Kinde-North Huron 64

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 61, Allen Park 59

Ann Arbor Central Academy 66, Whitmore Lake 61

Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Dearborn Divine Child 46

Ann Arbor Huron 57, Bedford 54

Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 49

Bay City Western 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 39

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 62, Covert 33

Benzie Central 54, Buckley 41

Birmingham Brother Rice 54, Ferndale 44

Bridgeport 43, Frankenmuth 42

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 72, Livingston Christian 56

Brown City 52, North Branch 45

Byron Center 50, Hudsonville 44

Carrollton 48, Hemlock 47

Carson City-Crystal 34, Fulton-Middleton 12

Cassopolis 45, Berrien Springs 43

Centreville 85, Marcellus 24

Charlotte 42, Portland 30

Charlton Heston 41, Fairview 23

Clinton 65, Blissfield 50

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Fraser 45

Colon 56, Battle Creek St. Philip 55

Corunna 50, Lake Fenton 47

DCP-Northwestern 74, Detroit Davis 31

Deckerville 43, Bay City All Saints 33

Delton Kellogg 57, Holland Black River 45

Detroit Cornerstone 57, Ypsilanti 41

Detroit Cristo Rey 46, Dearborn Heights Star International 43

Detroit Douglass 91, Academy of the Americas 20

Detroit University Prep 57, Warren Fitzgerald 44

    • Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44

    Dexter 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 52

    Dollar Bay 76, Baraga 40

    Dryden 60, Capac 42

    Durand 64, New Lothrop 45

    East Kentwood 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60

    Eau Claire 52, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50

    Escanaba 85, Cedarville 50

    Ewen - Trout Creek 48, Ontonagon 36

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 72, St. Clair 71, OT

    Farmington 60, Rochester 45

    Fennville 56, Coloma 51

    Fenton 72, Swartz Creek 37

    Flat Rock 43, Airport 38

    Flint Beecher 78, Burton Bendle 38

    Flint Kearsley 67, Flushing 65

    Flint Powers 63, Davison 56

    Frankfort 56, Kingsley 52

    Franklin LIVONIA MI 57, South Lyon 35

    Fruitport 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49

    Garber 60, Alma 42

    Goodrich 80, Owosso 24

    Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 53

    Grand Rapids Northview 74, Sparta 42

    Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

    Grandville 75, Lowell 63

    Greenville 55, Cedar Springs 40

    Grosse Ile 47, New Boston Huron 44

    Hamilton 71, Holland West Ottawa 56

    Hanover-Horton 59, Addison 50

    Harbor Beach 58, Caro 47

    Harper Woods 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

    Hartford 70, Decatur 55

    Haslett 49, Williamston 44

    Hillsdale 37, Hudson 33

    Imlay City 49, Almont 47

    Ionia 57, Eaton Rapids 32

    Iron Mountain 62, Norway 38

    Jackson 59, Pontiac 45

    Jackson Christian 31, Athens 24

    Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Hastings 55, OT

    Jackson Northwest 75, Battle Creek Harper Creek 74

    Jenison 67, Wyoming 52

    Lansing Sexton 58, Lansing Catholic 48

    Lawrence 61, Bangor 44

    Lutheran Westland 65, Allen Park Cabrini 56

    Mancelona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45

    Maple City Glen Lake 69, Leland 13

    Marshall 57, Coldwater 55

    Martin 66, Gobles 50

    Mason 65, Fowlerville 40

    Michigan Islamic 63, American International Academy 53

    Midland Calvary Baptist 58, AuGres-Sims 27

    Midland Dow 74, Midland 46

    Milan 65, Monroe Jefferson 31

    Montrose 59, Byron 37

    Morrice 55, Genesee 54

    Mount Morris 53, Otisville Lakeville 22

    Mount Pleasant 71, Bay City Central 58

    Munising 56, Ishpeming 50

    Muskegon 72, Rockford 38

    Muskegon Catholic Central 70, Muskegon Heights 53

    Negaunee 70, West Iron County 40

    Newaygo 38, Kent City 36

    Niles 50, Sturgis 42

    Niles Brandywine 51, Buchanan 40

    Notre Dame Prep 66, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47

    Okemos 52, Howell 49

    Onaway 78, Fife Lake Forest Area 44

    Onekama 55, Suttons Bay 50

    Onsted 75, Brooklyn Columbia Central 47

    Ortonville Brandon 64, Clio 55

    Otsego 76, Eddies 51

    Painesdale Jeffers 64, Lake Linden-Hubbell 45

    Parchment 75, Constantine 47

    Parma Western 65, Battle Creek Pennfield 55

    Peck 67, Caseville 21

    Plainwell 62, Paw Paw 35

    Plymouth Christian 67, Plymouth 63

    Redford Union 66, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64

    Reese 56, Sandusky 50

    Republic-Michigamme 65, Rock Mid Peninsula 64, OT

    Riverview 57, Dearborn 48

    Rochester Adams 57, Lake Orion 29

    Romulus 66, Garden City 37

    Royal Oak Shrine 48, Austin Catholic 18

    Saginaw 92, Lansing Everett 51

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 73, Roseville 64

    Saginaw Nouvel 80, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49

    Saginaw Swan Valley 64, Bay City John Glenn 55

    Saline 59, Monroe 45

    Sanford-Meridian 44, Beaverton 25

    Schoolcraft 63, Lawton 35

    South Lyon East 75, Walled Lake Northern 55

    Southfield Christian 65, Lenawee Christian 59

    Spring Lake 47, Coopersville 43

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 47, New Buffalo 35

    Standish-Sterling Central 61, Midland Bullock Creek 34

    Stephenson 67, Bark River-Harris 57

    Summit Academy North 57, Saginaw Heritage 56

    Three Oaks River Valley 60, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36

    Three Rivers 66, Vicksburg 43

    Traverse City Central 62, Marquette 51

    Traverse City Christian 68, Mason County Eastern 41

    Troy 59, Birmingham Seaholm 40

    Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University 37

    Vassar 68, Mayville 33

    Warren De La Salle 80, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 71

    Watervliet 57, South Haven 44

    Wayland Union 68, Comstock Park 52

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 48, Taylor Prep 43

    White Cloud 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 50

    White Pigeon 56, Mendon 40

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Kelloggsville 21

    Zeeland West 56, Holland Christian 41

    Zion Christian 56, Belding 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit Denby, ccd.

    Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.

    Gaylord St. Mary vs. Pellston, ccd.

    Gwinn vs. Manistique, ppd.

    Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.

    Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Flint Southwestern, ccd.

    Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.

    Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.

    Vanderbilt vs. Alba, ccd.

    Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

