Pope leads UCSD against Eastern Michigan

UCSD Tritons (2-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Bryce Pope scored 31 points in UCSD’s 75-70 win against the George Washington Colonials.

The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 2.3.

The Tritons are 1-1 on the road. UCSD is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.0 points for Eastern Michigan.

Pope is averaging 19.2 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging nine points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .