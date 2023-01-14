Brown, No. 17 Wolverine women top rival Spartans 70-55

Michigan guard Elise Stuck (30) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown had 14 of her 17 points in the first half , Emily Kiser had 10 of her 14 in the second half and No. 17 Michigan handled rival Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday.

Laila Phelia added 12 points for the Wolverines (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) and Maddie Nolan 10 with three 3-pointers , giving her 137 and moving her into the school’s top 10 for career 3s.

Michigan State scored the first four points of the second quarter to lead 15-14 but Phelia and Nolan hit 3-pointers and Michigan led the rest of the way. The Wolverines didn’t pull away until scoring the last seven points in the third quarter for a 51-39 lead. The lead was in double figures throughout the fourth quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel had 12 points to lead the Spartans (10-8, 2-5), who never got untracked offensively.

Averaging 81.4 points a game, Michigan State was 3 of 9 from 3-point range shot 13 of 42 through three quarters before making 7 of 15 shots.

MSU turned the ball over 22 times, which led to 22 points. Although the Spartans had a 38-30 rebounding advantage; 12 offensive rebounds only produced two second-chance points.

The game drew 10,534 fans, the first time Michigan had back-to-back crowds of 10,000.

Michigan State, which has lost four straight, is at No. 12 Iowa on Wednesday. The Wolverines are at Rutgers on Thursday.

