Mikonowicz, Toledo women upend No. 14 Michigan 71-68

December 9, 2022 GMT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws at 3.1 seconds as Toledo beat No. 14 Michigan 71-68 on Thursday night for its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996.

The Rockets (7-2) extended their nation’s best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines’ home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation.

Toledo took the lead with a 7-0 run in the first quarter, had a lead of 13 and was up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Michigan (9-1) took a 66-64 lead on a layup by Laila Phelia with 1:41 to go but Khera Goss answered with a three-point play. Both teams had an empty possession before Leigha Brown put the Wolverines on top 68-67 win a shot from the elbow with 20.3 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Mikonowicz got the ball at the right elbow and drove to the basket for the winner. She padded that with foul shots after grabbing the rebound on a Brown miss.

Sophia Wiard led Toledo with 15 points and Nan Garcia had 14, both hitting three 3-pointers. Quinesha Lockett had 12 points and Goss and Mikonowicz both had 11. Garcia and Mikonowicz both had seven rebounds.

    • Phelia had 20 points and eight rebounds and Emily Kiser 15 and eight for Michigan, which plays Appalachian State on Dec. 17.

    The Wolverines were only allowing 55.2 points a game and holding opponents to 38% shooting. The Rockets were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 50% overall, plus went 12 of 12 from the foul line.

