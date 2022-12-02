Fiji fail to advance from pool at Dubai Sevens

Kenya's Johnstone Olindi, tries to score a try as South Africa's Muller du Plessis, pulls his shirt, during a match of the Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — World champion Fiji failed to advance from a tough pool with New Zealand and Argentina at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.

In Pool B, Argentina beat New Zealand, which beat Fiji, which beat Argentina. Fiji missed out on the quarterfinals on a points difference of only four.

Britain was even more unfortunate in Pool A, where it was edged by Australia on a points difference of just two.

The British beat defending champion South Africa, which beat Australia, which beat the British. By coincidence, Australia and Britain both made late comebacks to draw with Kenya.

Only the United States and France completed the pool stage unbeaten.

The U.S. swept Samoa, Canada and Japan, while France headed off Ireland, Spain and Uganda.

The quarterfinals on Saturday are Argentina vs. Ireland, United States vs. Australia, France vs. New Zealand, and South Africa vs. Samoa.

On the women’s side, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland topped the pools.

