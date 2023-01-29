Florida International knocks off Middle Tennessee 82-74

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones scored 21 points as Florida International beat Middle Tennessee 82-74 on Saturday night.

Jones added seven rebounds for the Panthers (11-11, 5-6 Conference USA). Nick Guadarrama, Dashon Gittens and Javaunte Hawkins each had 12 points.

The Blue Raiders (13-9, 6-5) were led by Eli Lawrence, who recorded 16 points and three steals. Camryn Weston added 13 points and three steals for Middle Tennessee. Elias King also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Florida International visits Charlotte and Middle Tennessee hosts UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .